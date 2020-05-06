Fear of Covid-19 grips residents of Chikkamagaluru

Fear has gripped the people of Chikkamagaluru district, as a large number of stranded people have started entering Chikkamagaluru district from red and orange zone districts.

Hundreds of people hailing from Chikkamagaluru were in Bengaluru and other districts for employment and business purpose. With the return of people from other districts, people are scared of coronavirus spreading in the district.

On May 3, 272 people in eight KSRTC buses, on May 4, 352 people in 14 KSRTC buses and on May 5, 198 people in seven KSRTC buses returned to Chikkamagaluru.

The health check-up of those who returned was conducted at Tegooru Morarji Desai Residential School. Information on those who returned to the district has also been collected.

Expressing concern over the return of a large number of stranded people to the district, Teacher Sarala said, "The district had not recorded Covid-19 cases so far. All of us have a responsibility to continue the green zone tag of the district. With the relaxation of lockdown, a large number of people from outside are returning to their native. The district administration should be cautious."

Assistant Commissioner Dr H L Nagaraj said, "Home quarantine seal is stamped on the hands of those who returned to the district. They have been asked to remain quarantined for 28 days. Any variation in the health should be brought to the notice of district or taluk hospital."

Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham said, "All those who arrived from outside the district have to remain quarantined at home."