FIR lodged against TP member

Police registered an FIR against a member of Sringeri Town Panchayat on Tuesday, on the allegation of causing physical and mental harassment to a woman.

Rafique Ahmed, an independent member of the town panchayat from ward number 1, is the accused.

A woman has submitted a complaint saying that the accused had misbehaved with her by entering into her house on Monday evening.

He was making calls and sending messages on her phone, causing mental harassment, according to the complaint.

Sringeri police have registered a case under IPC sections 345 B and 447.

Rafique, the accused is currently absconding.