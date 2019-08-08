Flash floods inundate 20-odd industries in Mangaluru

About 20 to 25 industries in Baikamapady Industrial area were inundated due to flash floods triggered by incessant rain on Tuesday.

Kanara Small Industries Association (KSIA), Baikampady, President Gaurav Hegde urged the government to release funds for redesigning and construction of stormwater drains.

He told DH, “The capacity of the stormwater drain needs to be increased to facilitate easy flow of water and prevent further loss to entrepreneurs. Stormwater drains also get choked which in turn results in flooding of the industrial area.

The flooding in the industrial area has become a headache for industries for the past two to three years.”

“Water collected on the rooftops of the industries also flows on the road, thus increasing the possibility of flooding. The number of industries have also increased. Industrialists are frustrated due to production loss, which in turn affects the supply of products. Owing to the gap in supply and demand, industries are losing customers,” said sources.

It may be recalled that torrential rainfall on May 29, 2018 in Mangaluru had affected more than 70 industries at Baikampady industrial area and had caused an estimated loss of Rs 10 crore in the form of damage to machinery, raw materials, electrical installation, structural damage and production losses.

The KSIA had sought compensation from the government to recover from the losses. However, the industries have not received money till now.