Four full-fledged godowns constructed in Udupi

The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) has constructed four full-fledged godowns for the benefit of the farmers and farm produce sellers at Adi Udupi in Udupi.

Each godown is built on area of 1,350 square ft and has a capacity to store 150 metric tonnes of farm produce. The godown has rodent-proof facility. Asbestos sheets have been used for the roof of the godown.

APMC Assistant Director Ramachandra K Naik said priority would be given for those who have permits of the committee while allotting the godown.

“If none of the aspirants come forward, then it will be allotted to farm produce sellers. If they too fail to use it, then it will be allotted to other merchants,” said Naik.

The godowns are constructed at a cost of Rs 75.21 lakh. As it has rodent-proof system, it can store rice, paddy, coconut and other farm produces.

30 godowns

The APMC already has 30 godowns and all the godowns are full. Depending on the demand of the sellers, the new godowns have been constructed, the officer said.

To store fruits, vegetables and other perishable commodities, two godowns with a capacity of 500 metric tonne each were constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.10 crore during 2018-19.

One of the godown has been handed over to the Food and Civil Supplies department, Naik added.

The officer said the APMC has decided to construct a commercial complex from its fund on Moodubettu-Adi Udupi connecting road at an estimated cost of Rs 1.50 crore.

The road inside the APMC yard will be asphalted at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. Further, to benefit the farmers from far away places, a Raitha Bhavana will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

APMC President K Shyam Prasad Bhat said the APMC yard in Udupi was facing drinking water shortage and UGD-related problems.

Tax paid

The APMC pays a tax of Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 annually to the CMC. In spite of it, the UGD system has not been developed, he added.