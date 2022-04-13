'Frame murder charges against KSE'

Former minister and KPCC Vice President B Ramanath Rai has urged the authorities to book criminal cases against Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa, in connection with the death of contractor Santosh Patil.

“He should be sacked from the cabinet immediately. Along with framing murder charges against Eshwarappa, the police should arrest him,” he demanded.

The allegations of 40% commission took a serious turn with the death of contractor Santosh Patil. Even Santosh Patil’s wife has termed it as a murder, said Rai.

Patil, a Belagavi-based contractor, was found dead in a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday, weeks after he accused Eshwarappa of demanding a 40% commission in sanctioning work bills worth Rs 4 crore.

He said that Patil ended his life after he failed to get the bills cleared for the 108 government contract works worth over Rs 4 crore that he carried out.

To carry out the said 108 works, he had raised loans from the money lenders thinking that once the works are completed payment will be made by the concerned authorities, said Rai.

He said Patil’s WhatsApp message ‘is nothing but a death note’. It mentions the persistent harassment from Eshwarappa and his associates.

He said that those who came to power with the slogan ‘Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga’ (would not take bribes, nor let anyone do so), had remained silent even after the contractors association submitted a complaint on commission charges to the PMO.

Further, he said Minister K J George had resigned after Deputy Superintendent of Police M K Ganapathi ended his life accusing George of harassing him.

Later, the CBI gave a clean chit to K J George, Rai added.

KPCC Vice President P V Mohan said that it is a high profile case.

The contractors association had levelled allegations on commission charged by B Y Vijayendra, son of B S Yediyurappa as well. A high-level probe should be initiated into the allegations, he added.