Free laptops disbursed to 12 students in college

Free laptops disbursed to 12 students in University College

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 02 2022, 23:33 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2022, 01:03 ist

As many as 12 out of 22 students from SC/ST communities received free laptops at Dr Shivaram Karanth hall in University College premises on Wednesday.

SS/ST Cell special officer Dr Puttanna K distributed the free laptops to students and wished them all success in their academics. 

The college had procured 200 laptops and is all set to acquire another 178 laptops.

College principal Dr Anasooya Rai was also present on the occasion.

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

free laptops
distributed
SC/ST communities
University College
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Leaked text says possible US-Russia missile arrangement

Leaked text says possible US-Russia missile arrangement

Experts see digital rupee as a big boon to India

Experts see digital rupee as a big boon to India

Gained weight in lockdown? Here’s how you can reverse

Gained weight in lockdown? Here’s how you can reverse

Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus Sports Award

Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus Sports Award

In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget

In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget

Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold

Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold

 