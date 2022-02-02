Free laptops disbursed to 12 students in University College

As many as 12 out of 22 students from SC/ST communities received free laptops at Dr Shivaram Karanth hall in University College premises on Wednesday.

SS/ST Cell special officer Dr Puttanna K distributed the free laptops to students and wished them all success in their academics.

The college had procured 200 laptops and is all set to acquire another 178 laptops.

College principal Dr Anasooya Rai was also present on the occasion.