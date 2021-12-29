G R Medical College gets permission to start MBBS course

G R Medical College Hospital and Research Centre in Neermarga, part of Karavali Group of Colleges sponsored and managed by G R Education Trust, received permission from the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of National Medical Commission (NMC) to launch MBBS course from this academic year.

The college obtained permission from MARB of the National Medical Commission for an intake of 150 students from this academic year.

It has incorporated all facilities for the MBBS course as per National Medical Commission (NMC) and Rajiv Gandhi University norms.

The college has a well-equipped hospital with 330 general bed capacity and 30 beds for emergency medicine including Green Category, Yellow Category, Red Category and 60 ventilator beds in ICU, ICCU, NICU, PICU and Obstetric HDU/ICU.

Other than this, Pre-Operative beds, Post-Operative beds, Labour beds, Eclampsia and Septic beds are present in the hospital.

The college has 24 hours Casualty, Blood bank, Central Lab, Pharmacy, Radiology Department, Ambulance service, Anatomy Lab, Physiology Lab and Biochemistry Lab, Separate Boys and Girls Hostel on the campus.

Karavali Group of Colleges, under G R Education Trust founder-chairman Ganesh Rao S, manages Engineering, Ayurveda, Pharmacy Nursing, Physiotherapy, Management, Interior Design, Fashion Design and Hotel Management courses.