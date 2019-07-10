Ganja sale: 10 held in 4 separate incidents

With the raid against ganja continuing, the police have arrested 10 persons in four separate incidents in the Mangaluru Commissionerate jurisdiction.

Police attached to the Narcotics and Economics Offences Bureau arrested a notorious drug peddler while he was supplying ganja to students near Sri Ram Garage situated near Srinivas College in Pandeshwar. They have also seized 1.1 kg ganja from the arrested.

According to police, the arrested is Raheem alias Raheem Kandi alias Goods Rahim, 44, staying at Bunder, now a resident of Addooru Nooyi. There are 11 cases against him related to ganja sale at different police stations in Mangaluru.

The police have seized ganja, a two-wheeler, a mobile phone and a digital weighing machine from the arrested.

Nine held

In three separate incidents, the Surathkal police and Mangaluru North police arrested nine persons in connection with consumption and transportation of cannabis.

When the police were intercepting vehicles at Idya, they caught five persons in a state of intoxication in a car. They have also seized 500 gm ganja during inspection.

The arrested are Mohammed Anwar (33) of Vittal, Rameez (29) of Bolara, Hafeez (23) of Balmatta, Ansiya (25) of Udupi and Razik (21) of Bunder. All the arrested were produced before the magistrate, who, in turn, remanded them in judicial custody.

According to police, ganja, cocaine, and MDM were supplied to the arrested by a person from Bengaluru.

Act against lodge

Acting on a tip-off that three persons in an inebriated condition were engaged in a scuffle in a lodging in Surathkal, the police arrested Arun, Uthesh and Dishan, all residents of Hosabettu.

The medical examination confirmed that the arrested had consumed ganja. The three men were released on bail after being produced before the magistrate.

Mangaluru City Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said that the police will write to the MCC Commissioner to suspend the licence of the lodge for allegedly allowing inmates to consume ganja in hotel rooms.

Mangaluru North police arrested a youth attempting to sell ganja in Bunder. The arrested youth was identified as Razeek (21). The police had seized 160 gram ganja along with a scooter.