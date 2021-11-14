Garbage menace rises ugly head in Siddapura

As the Gram Panchayat authorities in Siddapura have not been proactive in the implementation of scientific waste management, various localities in the GP limits have been affected by the garbage menace.

The entire region reeks of a nauseating smell due to the non-segregated waste.

Earlier, the waste collected through the vehicles was segregated and was processed. Plastic waste was recycled and the organic waste was turned into manure.

The areas in the Gram Panchayat limits were clean and the sale of organic manure helped the GP to fetch an income.

Converting the waste into manure was the idea of the then Panchayat Development Officer Vishwanath. In fact, Vishwanath processed the wet waste on his own farm, gathering appreciation from the citizens.

However, now, the Gram Panchayat officials and the elected representatives have turned a blind eye to the problem of waste management.

The waste is being dumped on the streets and no action is taken to collect and segregate it.

Mounds of trash are found in various parts of Siddapura. The waste menace is giving a hard time for the residents on Virajpet Road. The students and teachers at the Government Malayalam School and St Ann’s School nearby, have been facing inconvenience due to the stench from the garbage.

There is a similar situation in the Siddapura, Palibetta Road and Karadigodu Road.

Residents have urged the Gram Panchayat to start collecting waste through the vehicles.

Local resident Hussain Munna said that earlier, the waste was regularly collected from the households. Now, the vehicles are not going for waste collection and are parked on Mysuru Road.

The Gram Panchayat should take immediate steps to solve the waste menace, he added.

CPI(M) district secretary H B Ramesh said that waste collection has not been carried out in prominent areas including bus stands.

The piles of garbage are growing day by day, posing the threat of causing diseases.