GP president urges authorities to repair Hoddur-Murnad Road

DHNS, Napoklu,
  • Dec 07 2021, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2021, 19:39 ist
Gram Panchayat members and villagers express their anger at the pathetic condition of Hoddur-Murnad Road on the premises of Hoddur GP.

Hoddur Gram Panchayat president Kusumavathi has urged the authorities to repair the road connecting Murnad from Hoddur. 

The stretch of road near the Government Primary School has not seen asphalting for the last several years and is ridden with potholes. If the road is not repaired within 10 days, then the Gram Panchayat members in association with residents will stage a protest, she warned. 

When PWD engineer Sathish visited Hoddur Gram Panchayat, the residents took him to task over the poor condition of the road. Despite submitting an appeal, no steps were taken to fill potholes on the road. 

Gram Panchayat member Monnappa said that the PWD engineer had promised to repair the road within 10 days when a memorandum was submitted in the past.

''If we fail to get any assurance on road repair, then we will boycott the MLC election," he said.  

