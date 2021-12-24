'Grantha Mitra' transforming dull GP libraries into fun-filled centres for students

Grantha Mitra, launched by a non-government organisation (NGO) 'Akanksha', has set out to transform libraries under Gram Panchayats into student-friendly centres.

Founder and managing trustee of Akanksha Shreesha Bhat said that village libraries have failed to reach the expectations of their users. The primary reasons are inadequate infrastructure and an inappropriate learning environment.

She told DH that every Saturday, activities and events are planned in libraries under the Grantha Mitra initiative. On Sundays, special programmes are planned. Bhat says that education is provided through these life skill classes.

These skill sessions help students to make informed decisions, solve problems, improvise communication skills, create healthy relationships and empathising with others.

Sessions also include basic science, mathematics and app-based learning, as the present scenario justifies the need. Films on education are also shown to students.

The competitions conducted in the library is based on 'reading skills,' which goes on to stimulate the student's desire to gather more information. The sessions on National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) is also organised to support exceptional talents.

Students volunteers from Trisha Vidya College in Udupi and Moodalkatte Institute of Technology (MIT) in Kundapura have been empanelled by Akanksha to guide 120 students in Katpadi and Basruru Gram Panchayats.

The NGO's other initiatives include book lending, cleanliness and hygiene upkeep. Books on competitive examinations are donated to the individual libraries.

Through the students, experts reach out to parents in villages to deliver talks on agricultural initiatives and government programmes.

Shreesha said students are trained for three years until they reach the tenth standard.

"The involvement in such activities makes a huge difference to a student," she added.

Gangamma Ramesh Yathnatti studying in the ninth standard in SVS High School in Katpadi said such activities conducted by the NGO was extremely beneficial.

"Saturday afternoon classes lasting more than two and a half hours are a blessing to us. At first, they teach us and make us play games. After completing the lessons, they give us books to read and invite us to the next class," she added.

Anjali Kumari who is also studying in the ninth standard in the same school says they teach two subjects in each class.

We make a list of topics and mathematics problems that we did not understand in regular classes. Thanks to the teaching of these Akkas and Annas, our exam grades have improved, she gushed in happiness.

Akanksha intends to adopt three more Gram Panchayats for student education.