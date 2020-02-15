Hajabba is a true hero in our society: Education minister

It was a touching moment when Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar and Padma Shri awardee Harekala Hajabba, two individuals known for their simplicity, met face-to-face for the first time at DKZP Government High School in Harekala Newpadpu on the outskirts of the city on Saturday.

Students, teachers, members of school development monitoring committee (SDMC) and elected representatives were present on the occasion.

Kumar, while stepping out of his car, prevented Hajabba from falling at his feet and embraced him.

At the headmistress’ room, Orange vendor Hajabba’s eyes turned misty as he choked over his words when the minister placed an arm on his shoulders like an old friend.

Hajabba kept repeating that he had never dreamt that the Minister for Education will visit him in his school. Hajabba’s eyes again turned misty when the minister felicitated him.

Suresh, addressing the gathering, declared that unlike Darshan or Salman, Hajabba was the true hero. The entire society needs to bow in respect for what he has done for society.

Suresh said that he had met many people during his visit to schools but this is the first time he had met an ‘Akshara Santa’-a title awarded to Hajabba.

“There are few people like Hajabba and I feel proud to be seated next to him,” the minister said matter-of-factly.

Engaging the students of tenth standard in an animated conversation, he urged students to perform well in the SSLC examinations scheduled for March 23.

“The future of the school depends on you and you should become good ambassadors,” he emphasised while urging students to pay attention to their health and achieve their dreams.

MLA U T Khader who felicitated Minister Suresh Kumar said selfless service to society will take individuals to great heights.

Raksha, a student of tenth standard, said Hajabba himself opens the classrooms before the students arrive.

Fathima Zohra, Sahana, Aspiya, students of ninth standard said they take immense pride to declare that they study in Padma Shri recipient Hajabba’s school.

“Even after being conferred with the award, he remains the same,” the students gushed.

Akshata, who teaches Kannada, said many students drop out after SSLC, as there is no government-run PU college in the vicinity.

The minister said that differently-abled students appearing for SSLC examinations are being provided with all facilities including a bed.

The answer scripts of differently-abled students taking SSLC examinations in private are being tagged with stickers, he added.

The process of appointing 10,600 teachers is underway and additional 10,000 will be recruited as 24,000 teachers will be retiring next year, he said.

The minister also accepted a memorandum from Hajabba and promised to implement the demands earnestly.