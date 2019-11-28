Harekala GP members want KSRTC, not pvt buses

Members of Harekala Gram Panchayat took to the streets and protested against the delay in operating government buses to their village by stopping private buses on Thursday.

The Panchayat members led, by its President Anitha D’Souza and Vice President Mahabala Hegde, initially refused to withdraw their agitation and were involved in a heated argument with probationary Sub Inspector Sharnappa Bhandary. The elected members also got into a heated argument with the private bus owners.

The Panchayat members withdrew their agitation when Konaje police station Inspector Ravi Nayak organised a meeting between the Panchayat members and RTO representative Naveen.

President Anitha D’Souza said that their demand for KSRTC to operate buses to Harekala had fallen on deaf ears.

Naveen promised a permanent solution to the problem at a meeting convened in the deputy commissioner’s office on January 4, 2020.