Hijab row: AICC secretary to hold indefinite hunger strike

Following the controversy over the hijab, AICC secretary P V Mohan has decided to start an indefinite hunger strike to instil confidence among students after March 7.

The government has not responded to the controversy over the hijab properly, he said.

"Hijab is also a part of their culture. The state government should stop using the hijab issue for their political gains. I have decided to hold a hunger strike after March 7 when Mekedatu padayatra completes. I will not stop my hunger strike until the government allows students to wear headscarves in school and colleges,” said Mohan.

“The venue and date for the hunger strike will be decided shortly. I will launch the hunger strike with the support of various organisations,” he added.