Hindu groups take interfaith couple to task in Mangaluru

Members of Hindu organisations allegedly took an interfaith couple travelling in a bus to task at Kapinabagilu in Kokkada of Belthangady taluk, on Friday.

The couple were allegedly made to alight from the bus. A Muslim youth along with a Hindu young woman from Gadag had arrived at Dharmasthala. They had enquired about a room in a lodge. As they were denied room, they travelled to Subrahmanya from Dharmasthala in a bus.

On getting information on the same, the members of Hindu organisations allegedly waylaid the bus at Kapinabagilu and took the couple to task. The police at Nelyadi outpost have sent the couple back to their home after an enquiry.

Reacting to the incident, Dakshina Kannada SP Rishikesh Sonawane said “none have filed any complaint on the incident. The youth and young woman have been sent back home.”