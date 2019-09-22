Hoardings mar beauty of Chikkamagaluru town

There has been a rise in hoardings mounted beside the main roads and also on the top of buildings in Chikkamagaluru town, which has been affecting the town’s beauty.

One could earlier get a view of the nearby hilly ranges from Chikkamagaluru town. Now, the hoardings are blocking the view.

The number of hoardings, flexes, banners and buntings has been increasing on I G Road, R G Road, M G Road, Market Road, K M Road and other areas in Chikkamagaluru.

The organisers should avail of permission from the City Municipal Council to mount the hoardings, flexes and banners by paying a fixed fee. Unfortunately, unauthorised hoardings are ruling the roost in the

town.

City Municipal Council Commissioner K Parameshi, speaking to DH, said, “According to records, there are only five hoardings mounted by the Municipal Council in Chikkamagaluru

town.”

Some of the hoardings are mounted on buildings at 30 to 40-foot height. A few hoardings are situated adjacent to the electric line. Some of the hoardings on M G Road are torn and worn out.

Dealing with rain

There is also the possibility of the hoarding frames – made of iron rods – falling off the top of the building during heavy rain and gusty wind.

According to civil engineer Prasanna, “Several hoarding frames tangle during heavy rain. These frames are heavy and are mounted on two to three small pillars. When the pillars shake during gusty wind, it affects the building.”

Mounting of hoardings without permission is a punishable offence. Complaints can be filed against installation of unauthorised banners, flexes and hoardings.

Wildlife activist Veeresh said, “Hoardings are marring the beauty of the town. There are possibilities of mishap during gusty wind. The City Municipal Council should formulate a policy on mounting of hoardings and banners and initiate stringent action against those who mount hoardings without permission.”

‘Change old hoardings’

Muthaiah, a resident of the 20th ward said, “Illegal hoardings have raised their ugly head all over town. Some hoardings are also worn out. There is a need to check installation of such illegal hoardings.”

Somashekar Kargil, photographer at Azad Park Circle, said, “The old hoardings should be changed. The City Municipal Council should impose condition of safety while issuing permission for mounting hoardings.”

K Parameshi, said, “The officials will inspect unauthorised hoardings and flexes. Measures will be taken to clear such hoardings. All the illegal hoardings that mar the beauty of the town will be cleared.”