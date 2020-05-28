Hopes crashes, as Shramik Spl train to West Bengal gets cancelled

Hopes crashes, as Shramik Spl train to WB cancelled

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 28 2020, 22:26 ist
  • updated: May 28 2020, 22:39 ist

Tension prevailed in Jokatte, on city’s outskirts, after over 4,000 labourers from West Bengal threatened to go on rampage after being informed about the cancellation of train scheduled to reach West Bengal on Thursday.

The labourers from West Bengal had registered at the Seva Sindhu portal for their journey to their native places in the Shramik Special train. On Thursday morning, labourers from West Bengal working in the industrial units in Mangaluru Special Economic Zone (MSEZ) gathered at the Corridor road in Jokatte.

The police finally succeeded in their efforts and many labourers returned to their house. The remaining 50 labourers were provided shelter in the hall of Jokatte Panchayat.

