Hotels, hostels arranged for people coming from Dubai

Hotels, hostels arranged in Mangaluru for people coming from Dubai

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • May 11 2020, 16:29 ist
  • updated: May 11 2020, 16:29 ist

A total of 17 hotels and 12 hostels have been arranged for quarantining those who arrive from Dubai. The flight carrying 177 passengers will land at Mangalore International Airport on Tuesday night. Only those from DK will be quarantined in Mangaluru and the remaining will be sent back to their respective districts for quarantine.

Probationary IAS officer Rahul Shinde said offficials will deployed at the airport will collect all information about the passengers. Passengers will be categorised into A and B. Those with cough, fever and cold will be categorised under ‘A’ and they will be quarantined for 14 days at Wenlock Hospital and will be treated for cold and fever. Those asymptomatic passengers will be categorised as ‘B’ and will be quarantined in hotels/hostels. Arrangements have been made to book the hotels online at the airport and ferry passengers to the hotels from the airport, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka
Mangaluru
Dubai
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Wenlock Hospital

What's Brewing

'India prone to extreme weather event'

'India prone to extreme weather event'

People more worried about health of loved ones: study

People more worried about health of loved ones: study

For this UP family, lockdown is a blessing in disguise

For this UP family, lockdown is a blessing in disguise

Why multiplexes are nervous

Why multiplexes are nervous

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

 