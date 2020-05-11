Hotels, hostels arranged in Mangaluru for people coming from Dubai

A total of 17 hotels and 12 hostels have been arranged for quarantining those who arrive from Dubai. The flight carrying 177 passengers will land at Mangalore International Airport on Tuesday night. Only those from DK will be quarantined in Mangaluru and the remaining will be sent back to their respective districts for quarantine.

Probationary IAS officer Rahul Shinde said offficials will deployed at the airport will collect all information about the passengers. Passengers will be categorised into A and B. Those with cough, fever and cold will be categorised under ‘A’ and they will be quarantined for 14 days at Wenlock Hospital and will be treated for cold and fever. Those asymptomatic passengers will be categorised as ‘B’ and will be quarantined in hotels/hostels. Arrangements have been made to book the hotels online at the airport and ferry passengers to the hotels from the airport, he added.