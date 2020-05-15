Houses to flood victims: Invite Kumaraswamy for function, says JD(S)

JD(S) district unit president K M B Ganesh urged the government to invite former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy to the function to be organised to hand over houses to the flood victims.

Addressing media persons here on Friday, he said that Kumaraswamy had announced the rehabilitation package for the flood victims when he was the chief minister of the JD(S) and Congress coalition government. He had also visited Kodagu seven times during the flood situation, he said.

Ganesh said the government, considering his work, should invite him to the programme to be held on May 29. Also, former district in-charge minister Sa Ra Mahesh should be invited or else, the JD(S) will stage protests, he said and added that the present BJP-led government has not provided rehabilitation to the flood victims of 2019.

Leaders Isaac Khan, Vishwa, Sunil and Jashir were present in the press meet.