Ibrahim will not leave Congress, says Khader

Former minister U T Khader, after being appointed as Deputy Leader of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in Karnataka Legislative Assembly, met former Union minister B Janardhana Poojary at his house in Bantwal and sought his blessings, on Monday.

He next visited shrines of different faiths and was felicitated at Sri Gokarnanatha Temple in Kudroli.

Earlier, interacting with reporters at Congress district office in Mallikatte on Monday, Khader asserted that senior Congress leader C M Ibrahim will not quit the party.

He denied that he was given an opportunity after Ibrahim had declared quitting from the party. Khader said that the party had been giving opportunities to all leaders.

He said Congress has been the only party that has given opportunities to Muslims, Dalits and workers from different communities.

There were seven Muslim ministers in the then S M Krishna’s cabinet, he recollected.

Khader also denied any groupism in the party. He said there was no tight-rope walking and he will discharge his duty in close coordination with CLP leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D K Shivakumar.

“We are all united and are working to highlight the failures of government,” he stressed.

To Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s statement on infighting being rampant among Congress workers, Khader said Bommai should be more concerned about providing stable governance.

“We have provided stable governance during the terms of Krishna and Siddaramaiah. But, BJP is not able to do it as ministers are issuing statements contradicting each other,” he said.

He said that his selection as Deputy Leader of CLP is an honour to voters in the Mangaluru Assembly constituency.

He thanked party leaders for supporting him and helping him grow in the party.