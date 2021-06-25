Illegal sand mining is damaging bridge, allege citizens

Alleging that illegal sand mining carried out near Makkikadu bridge in Bethu village has been damaging the bridge, the villagers of Napoklu, Parane and Konanjageri held a protest near the bridge on Friday.

They also urged the district administration to curb illegal sand mining.

The new bridge was built at a cost of Rs 20 lakh from the MLA LAD and MP LAD funds, at Makkikadu in Bethu village, which provides connectivity to Napoklu town through Balamuri and Parane.

But, some people have started sand mining in the region and have been continuously extracting sand illegally. As a result, one portion of the bridge is on the verge of collapse. If the sand mining is not stopped, the bridge might collapse one day, said the protestors.

They also warned of intensifying the protests if the sand mining is not stopped.

Taluk Panchayat former president Tekkade Shobha Mohan said that the police department and the district administration have failed to initiate action against illegal sand miners.

Parane Konanjageri Gram Panchayat president Nereyanammanda Bellammaiah, member Bollachettira Prakash, leaders Biddanda Usha Devamma, Bollachettira Suresh, Padeyanda Katte Kushalappa, Appaneravanda Kiran Cariappa, Bakilana Poonacha, Ponnechana Bhimaiah, Erannaiah, Melatana Rashmi, Shivaram and Dayananda were present, among others.