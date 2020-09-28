Incomplete bridge at Kalsanka inconveniences motorists

The motorists and the general public are facing inconvenience daily due to the incomplete work on a minor bridge on NH 66 at Yermal-Padubidri Kalsanka.

The four-laning work on NH 66 at Padubidri had commenced in 2015. Due to the inordinate delay in the work, only 80% of the works have been completed.

The work on the minor bridge across Kamini rivulet near Yermal Kalsanka should have been completed in 2018. However, even after several years, the work is moving at a snail's pace.

Though one portion of the bridge has been completed and opened for traffic, the public alleges that it is of poor quality.

The failure to complete another portion of the bridge has inconvenienced the people. On one side, mounds of soil have been dumped and the road has turned slushy.

The incomplete work also results in an artificial flood during the rainy season, which further aggravates the situation and disrupts the movement of vehicles.

Warning of protest

In spite of several protests carried out by various organisations, Navyug Udupi Tollway Pvt Ltd, the concessionaire of the work, has failed to complete the work.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Praveen Kumar Shetty Bana) Kaup taluk President Sayyed Nizamuddin said, "The contractor should repair the damaged road immediately. The state government and district administration should give an ultimatum to complete the road work. If the concessionaire fails to complete the work, then we will stage an indefinite protest."

Trolling

The poor condition of the road has been trolled on social media. The troll message states that by paying Rs 35 at Hejamadi toll gate, travellers can enjoy the golden road at Padubidri.

A photo of Hejamadi toll plaza and Kalsanka road has been used for the trolling.