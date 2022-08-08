India Post Mangaluru gets defective national flags amid efforts to intensify the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

India Post Mangaluru gets defective national flags

Post offices have been asked to keep the counters that sell flags open on Sundays and on general holidays till Independence Day

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 08 2022, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 17:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

While preparations are in progress for the success of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign from August 13 to 15 as a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the India Post Mangaluru division has received several defective Tricolour flags.

A senior official from India Post said that some flags that were received in the first consignment were defective.

Also Read | Har Ghar Tiranga: 6 lakh flags to be hoisted in Dakshina Kannada

In the second consignment of 20,000 flags received, almost all are in good condition, he added.

The staff in the department have segregated the defective flags before selling them to the customers. The demand has been good for the Tricolour at post offices, he said.

“In case anyone has received the defective Tricolour from the post offices, it can be exchanged to collect the good one,” said the officer.

Post offices have been asked to keep the counters that sell flags open on Sundays and on general holidays till Independence Day.

Also Read | India Post begins offering National Flag at post offices, online ahead of Independence Day

The staff have been asked to check the flags before selling them to the customers.

Sources said that the defects included poor stitching, cutting defects, no equal proportion of saffron, white, and green stripes, and so on.

