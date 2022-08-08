India Post Mangaluru gets defective national flags amid efforts to intensify the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

While preparations are in progress for the success of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign from August 13 to 15 as a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the India Post Mangaluru division has received several defective Tricolour flags.

A senior official from India Post said that some flags that were received in the first consignment were defective.

In the second consignment of 20,000 flags received, almost all are in good condition, he added.

The staff in the department have segregated the defective flags before selling them to the customers. The demand has been good for the Tricolour at post offices, he said.

“In case anyone has received the defective Tricolour from the post offices, it can be exchanged to collect the good one,” said the officer.

Post offices have been asked to keep the counters that sell flags open on Sundays and on general holidays till Independence Day.

The staff have been asked to check the flags before selling them to the customers.

Sources said that the defects included poor stitching, cutting defects, no equal proportion of saffron, white, and green stripes, and so on.