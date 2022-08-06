Har Ghar Tiranga: 6 lakh flags to be hoisted in Dakshina Kannada

District -in-Charge Minister Sunil Kumar said there are plans to hoist 6 lakh tricolour flags on houses and business establishments in Dakshina Kannada district as a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign from August 13 to 15 to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.
He was speaking after inaugurating the exhibition and sale of national flags prepared by Tanmayi Sanjeevini Gram Panchayat Okkuta and Rayi GP members at KSRTC bus stand in Mangaluru on Saturday.
Also Read | PM Modi changes display picture of his social media accounts to 'Tricolour', urges people to do same
He said the help of self-help groups were sought in producing the national flags. The Central government too has supplied flags to the district.
The Minister appealed to all the residents and traders to hoist tricolour flags on their houses and establishments to mark the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' event in a grand manner. The district administration has taken steps to distribute around 6 lakh flags. The tricolour flags will be available in gram panchayats and at ration shops under public distribution systems in the district.
MLAs Vedavyasa Kamath, Dr Y Bharath Shetty, Mayor Premananda Shetty and others were also present.
