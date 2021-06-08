Invenger Technologies extends free ambulance service in Mangaluru

In an effort to provide emergency hospital transportation to poor and needy patients during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the city-based Invenger Technologies Pvt Ltd under the aegis of their NGOs Invenger Foundation and Keithan Keisha Foundation, USA have come forward to provide 24/7 free ambulance services within Mangaluru City limits.

This facility will be available to the general public of Mangaluru city. The state-of-the-art ambulance is furnished with all modern life-saving equipment and oxygen to handle all types of emergencies. The ambulance is provided by Invenger Technologies along with the driver and the cost of fuel and maintenance also will be met by the company during this Covid period.

Citizens may call the MCC Control Room contact numbers 0824-2220306, 9449007722 or the ambulance driver 9845394838 (mobile) to avail the service.

Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel dedicated the ambulance to the people during a brief inauguration ceremony at Mangaluru City Corporation premises.

Mayor Premanand Shetty, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and Joint Commissioner Santhosh Kumar were present on the occasion.

K Sathyendra Pai thanked MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, Krishna Mohan Pai, CEO of Invenger In., Keithan Keisha Foundation, One Inc, USA and the officials of City Corporation for the support they have extended in realising this project.

“Many avoidable deaths have taken place during the second wave of the pandemic due to shortage of medical infrastructure. This 24x7 free ambulance service is our humble attempt to help the public, the civic administration and the healthcare fraternity in this time of need,” said K Sathyendra Pai, Chairman, Invenger Foundation.

