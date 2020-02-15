ISO certification for 11 railway stations in Palakkad division

As many as 11 railway stations in Palakkad Division have been accredited with ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System certification in recognition of the eco-friendly measures followed by them.

Pratap Singh Shami, Divisional Railway Manager, Palakkad, gave away the certificates to the station officials.

The stations which received ISO 14001:2015 certification for Environmental Management System are Kasaragod, Kanhangad, Payyannur, Kannur, Thalassery, Vadakara, Quilandi and Tirur, Mangaluru Central, Mangaluru Junction.

Kozhikode was the first railway station in Palakkad Division to receive the ISO 14001:2015. The station received certification in September 2019.

ISO 14001 is the international standard that specifies requirements for an effective environmental management system (EMS). It accredits an organisation that manages its environmental responsibilities in a systematic manner as per standard norms.

It provides a framework that an organisation can follow, rather than establishing environmental performance requirements.

Introduction of comprehensive mechanised cleaning at the stations and bio-toilets on trains bring about a quantum leap in the cleanliness standard of the stations. After the introduction of bio-toilets, faecal matter is discharged to the railway track. Frequent Swachch Bharat Cleaning campaigns help railways to take the messages on cleanliness to the passengers.

Enforcement of cleanliness is also in practice at the railway stations and other railway premises by imposing a penalty on those who dirty the premises (the penalty will be in the range of Rs 200 and Rs 500 and Rs 1,500 for waste dumping in railway station premises).

The certification is valid for three years from the issued date. Certified agencies are assigned with monitoring and auditing the mechanical cleaning, anti-treatment, quality cleaning, chemical etc. utilised at the railway stations.

The certification process for four more stations —Palakkad Junction, Ottapalam, Shoranur Junction, Kuttipuram in Palakkad Division is under the final stage.