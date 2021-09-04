JSW’s steel cargo exported for first time from NMP

New Mangalore Port (NMP) for the first time facilitated the loading of JSW Steel Limited’s 22,825 MT of steel cargo (HR/CR coils, slabs, billets, among others).

The vessel, M V Minoan Grace, which arrived on August 29, was anchored at berth number 3 and after loading the cargo set sail on Friday.

The vessel with a gross tonnage of 33,044 MT and Deadweight Tonnage (DWT) of 57,000 MT will unload the cargo at different ports including Damietta in Egypt, Marghera in Italy and Sagunto in Spain.

The port had extended its infrastructure and support to ensure the handling of first of its kind export consignment was hassle-free, said sources.

Hiralal, Mangalore was the steamer and Delta the Stevedoring and shore handling agents of the vessel.

NMPT chairman A V Ramana expressed happiness that the biggest exporter of steel cargo had patronised the port.

“The port has implemented more friendly initiatives including online gate admittance, improved storage facilities and better service in order to attract bulk cargo,” he added.