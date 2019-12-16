Kabaddi championship from tomorrow

Department of Physical Education of Mangalore University in association with Poornaprajna College and Post Graduate Centre, Udupi, will organise All India Inter-University Kabaddi Championship for Men from December 18 to 21 at Poornaprajna College Grounds.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mangalore University Registrar Prof A M Khan said that 16 universities were expected to take part in the tournament. Each team consists of 14 players and a manager and coach.

He added that this was the first time in state an inter-university Kabaddi championship was being organised. Poornaprajna College stands fifth in Mangalore University jurisdiction when it comes to sports activities.

The tournament will be inaugurated by Admar Mutt senior pontiff Vishwapriya Teertha Swami.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa, Port and Fisheries Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, Indian Kabaddi team’s Vice Captain Maninder Singh and others will be the guests.

On December 20, ‘Prajan Gourava’ is organised where the Kabaddi players who brought laurels to Mangalore University and more than 10 former principals of Poornaprajna College will be honoured.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education Pro Vice Chancellor Dr H S Ballal, Sringeri MLA Rajegowda and sportsperson and alumnus of Poornaprajna College Anitha Tantri will be the guests.