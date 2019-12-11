Kannada Habba at Karike on Dec 14

Karike Gram Panchayat and Rashtriya Habbagala Acharane Samiti will organise Kannada Habba at Vijayanagara Krishnadevaraja sabha mantapa, in Karike Ellukocchi on December 14, said Karike Gram Panchayat member B S Ramanath.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said, “A colourful procession of Bhauvaneshwari Devi will be held from Katooru School premises to the venue. The procession will have tableaux, chenda, fancy dress, bandset, schoolchildren, villagers and members of various organisations. The formal stage programme will be inaugurated by MLA K G Bopaiah. Karike Gram Panchayat President N Balachandra Nair, MLCs Veena Acchaiah, Sunil Subramani, Zilla Panchayat President B A Harish and others will take part.”

Karike Gram Panchayat President N Balachandra Nair said that the Rashtriya Habbagala Acharane Samiti came into existence five years ago and has been celebrating Gandhi Jayanti, Independence Day, Children’s Day and Ambedkar Jayanti meaningfully.

The Kannada Habba is organised to spread the essence of the Kannada language in border areas. Achievers in various walks of life from the village will be felicitated. The valedictory of Kannada Habba will be attended by DC Annies Kanmani Joy. Hampi Kannada University History Professor Dr Tambanda Vijay Punaccha, Zill Panchayat CEO K Lakshmipriya and others, he added.

A variety of cultural programmes will be held during Kannada Habba. The competitions are fancy dress, Kannada Nada geethe, elocution, debate, general knowledge, singing patriotic songs, Bhava geethe, musical chair, and tug-of-war.