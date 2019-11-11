Karantha memorial programme in Kota on Nov 14

The Kannada Sangha of the Commercial Taxes Department, Kota Karanta Prathishtana, Udupi Karantha Trust and Kotathattu Gram Panchayat will organise a special programme to mark 64th Kannada Rajyotsava, Karantha memorial, cultural extravaganza, Kannada campaign, at Karantha theme park, at Kota in Brahmavar, on November 14.

Commercial Taxes Additional Commissioner B B Ravi will preside over the programme. U S Shenoy of Kundapura will deliver a talk on Dr Shivaram Karanth.

The Kannada Sangha will extend donations to Appa Appa Orphanage at Brahmavar, Girijakrishna Poojary Charitable Trust, Kooradi, Manasajyothi at Kundapura and Hosabelaku Orphanage at Udupi.

After the stage programme, the officials from Commercial Taxes will present tiger dance, group song and dance programme. Artistes from Nenapu Prathishtana will present ‘Gaana-Natya-Ringana’ on the occasion.