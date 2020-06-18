Karnataka Bank launches health insurance to cover Covid-19

Karnataka Bank, as part of its social commitment to protect the health of the common man, has launched a special health insurance policy to cover the uncertainties posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking about the group insurance policy, Mahabaleshwara M S, MD and CEO of Karnataka Bank said, “With the objective of providing insurance cover to individuals for Covid-19 pandemic related health expenses, the bank in association with Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Ltd has launched this health policy. At a nominal premium of Rs 399 inclusive of all taxes, one can avail health cover for Covid-19 under this policy. This policy will cover in-patient hospital expenses up to Rs 3 lakh, outpatient treatment expenses of Rs 3,000 and will also provide a sum of Rs 1,000 per day towards expenses incurred towards 14 days of quarantine at a government or military hospital. The validity of this policy is for a period of 120 days. The policy is available to all the customers of the bank in the age group of 18-65 years.”