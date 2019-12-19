Karnataka: Don’t disturb peace, Bopaiah tells people

Virajpet legislator K G Bopaiah has said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not intended to harm anyone and requested the people not to disturb peace and order.

“Muslims in India will enjoy all constitutional rights,” said Bopaiah, addressing a press meet in Madikeri on Thursday.

“People should not heed rumours. The Central government intends to bring everybody into the mainstream,” the MLA said.

He further called upon the citizens to learn and understand the facts. “People should not fall prey to malicious propaganda of the Congress and the Communist parties, which are eyeing only the vote bank. Buddhists, Christians, Parsis and Sikhs, who have migrated from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan before January 31, 2014, will be considered Indian citizens. The local Muslims need not fear,” he assured.

‘Provocative speech’

Bopaiah condemned the allegedly provocative speech by Shantinagar legislator N A Haris. “The CAA does not state that Muslims will be expelled from India, unlike what the Shantinagar MLA has said,” Bopaiah clarified.

Also, the Central government is not trying to deprive Muslims of the minority status, he said.

The legislator further said that there is apprehension about more than five lakh infiltrators in various districts of the state, including Kodagu. “Thousands of illegal Bangladeshis have been working in Kodagu, claiming to be Assamese,” he added.

Leaders Shobha Mohan and Kangira Satish were present at the press meet.