Karnataka Flood: Rs 20 cr released for repairs

The state government has released Rs 20 crore to repair the roads and bridges that were damaged in rain.

Speaking to reporters, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Kumar said that the government had released Rs 31 crore for the repair of roads and bridges to PWD, Rs 25 crore for the construction of houses in the past. On September 30, the government has released Rs 20 crore.

He said 100 natural calamity victims are provided shelter at Bidarahalli Relief Centre in Mudigere taluk. A meeting was convened with the victims recently. The victims will be provided with house rent of Rs 5,000 for a period of ten months.

The natural calamity victims are in search of rented houses. Local revenue officials and village accountants have been asked to assist them in searching for the rented houses, said the additional deputy commissioner.

He said that 32,000 hectares of crops have been damaged in the rain following heavy rain and flood. In Mudigere taluk alone, 26,000 hectares of crops have been damaged.

The details of farmers who have lost crops on 15,000 hectares of land including their Aadhaar, bank account and crops details have been uploaded on Beleparihara software for crediting the compensation for the loss, he said.