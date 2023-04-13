Karnataka: Rescue operations underway to save 4 elephants stuck in pond in Sullia

Four wild elephants, including two calves, which entered a plantation in search of food, have accidentally slipped and fallen into a pond at Ajjavara village in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. The areca nut plantation belongs to a person named Sanath Rai.

Before they fell into the pond on Wednesday night, the elephants had destroyed several trees in the plantation. Forest officials who arrived at the spot are trying to rescue the elephants by bringing them out of the lake. An excavator is also being used in the operation.

Meanwhile, local residents of the area have urged the authorities to capture all the wild elephants in the area and to shift them out. Wild elephants have often caused damage to plantations at many places in Sullia.

As human settlements have over the years encroached into the habitats of wild animals, more and more cases of human-animal conflict are being reported in various parts of the country. Deputy conservator of Forests Y K Dinesh Kumar said the elephants might have entered the pond in the plantation to drink water.

They got stuck after getting into the pond and were unable to climb out of it.