Kateel condemns Mangaluru ‘terror attack’, says govt committed to root out terrorism

BJP state president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has condemned the Mangaluru blast incident saying that it was a conspiracy hatched to disrupt peace in the region. Kateel in his tweet said both police and central agencies are capable of cracking such acts of terrorism. “Our government at the Centre is also committed to root out terrorism,” he tweeted.

Kateel, who suspected the hand of fundamentalists, said that the act of terror aimed at bringing disrepute to state will be foiled by police. After the ban of fundamental

organisations, terrorists were keen on unleashing terror. Karnataka Police are getting all assistance from the Centre in it’s fight against terrorism, Kateel

said.

The BJP Dakshina Kannada district unit also tweeted saying the state government had ordered a probe into the cooker explosion incident from all angles.

“Police have taken one person to custody. The party is confident that terror groups behind the incident will be tracked down and arrested by police, BJP tweeted.