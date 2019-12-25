Khandre suspects genuineness of Mangaluru riot video

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Eshwar Khandre said that he suspects the genuineness of the videos released by the police on Mangaluru riots.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said that an investigation should be conducted by a sitting judge of the high court.

The BJP leaders are meant for provoking people. It is evident by the statements of Union Minister Suresh Angadi and minister C T Ravi.

“The Congress party will conduct peaceful protests to save the Constitution of India,” he said.

Eshwar Khandre said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s statement saying no compensation will be provided to those who have died during Mangaluru riots is condemned.

Khandre meanwhile accused the BJP leaders of carrying out petty politics over corpses.

A rally ‘Samvidhana Ulisi; Bharatha Ulisi’ will be carried out in Bengaluru on December 28 and it will be flagged off from KPCC office, he added.

Khandre further stated that there is an undeclared emergency in the state.

“Innocents have been shot dead in Mangaluru and there is police rule in the state,” he said.

Holding the Central government responsible for creating unrest in the country by introducing Citizenship (Amendment) Act, he said the people have taught a befitting lesson to the BJP by voting them out of power in five states of the country in a single year.

He further pointed out that the BJP government which promised of providing houses, rent allowance and temporary compensation to the victims of floods in Kodagu in 2018 has failed to deliver.

“The compensation has not reached the needy,” he said and added that both the Central government and the state government have failed to manage the flood situation in the state.

District Congress Committee President K K Manjunath Kumar, leaders Abdul Razak and Ismail were present.