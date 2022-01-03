KMDC to offer education loans at 2% interest

Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation (KMDC) Chairman Mukhtar Hussain Pathan said that the KMDC will sanction education loans to the tune of Rs 20 lakh to students from the minority community, at 2% interest.

"I have directed officials to expedite housing, education and employment schemes under the corporation," he said after the review meeting.

A housing loan of Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the beneficiaries, he added.

He urged people to dial the helpline number 8277799990 for more information.

“I have visited dargahs, mosques, churches and Jain Basadis in the district and have interacted with the minority community members in the district. Their issues will be brought to the notice of the government,” he said.

He also called upon beneficiaries who have already availed loans under various schemes to repay the principal amount on time.