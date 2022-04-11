Knock out performances enthral spectators at MAHE Manipal Fight Night

MAHE Manipal Fight Night, the maiden first of its kind mega boxing event being organized by the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), was formally inaugurated with some great performances displayed by the players.

The event was held at the MIT Quadrangle. The venue was packed with enthusiastic students and other spectators who were excited to see professional boxing champions go head-to-head with each other.

The mega event was inaugurated by Dr H S Ballal, Pro-Chancellor MAHE and 3-time WBC Asia Title Holder and 1st Indian Boxer in WBC World Ranking, Neeraj Goyat, in the presence of Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor, MAHE; Dr P L N G Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE and Dr Narayana Sabhahit, registrar, MAHE.

Dr H S Ballal, Pro-Chancellor, MAHE, said, “We are extremely excited and pleased to be hosting this event. The atmosphere here at MIT Quadrangle is simply electrifying and the enthusiasm is infectious. MAHE Manipal Fight Night is a grand step in showcasing MAHE’s dedication to developing a sporting culture amongst its students.”

Neeraj Goyat, 3-time WBC Asia Title Holder, expressed his happiness in participating in the event saying, “I visited MAHE campus in February this year and saw the wonderful sporting facilities which all students and faculty of MAHE are provided. Every player participating is extremely talented and will give their best in their respective categories. The experience of MAHE Manipal Fight Night will undoubtedly be memorable for players and spectators alike.”

Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, said, “Each and every player participating in the event is an inspiration to the youth of our country. Their achievements in the boxing arena fill our hearts with joy.”

The inaugural fight was by MAHE students Bhagyashree against Reema D’Souza (women’s category), followed by four matches in the Super Feather Weight, Super Light Weight and Light Heavyweight categories.