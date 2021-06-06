Kodagu boy dies mysteriously in Ahmedabad

The body of a youth from Suntikoppa in Kodagu, who had been to Ahmedabad in Gujarat for studies, was found three days ago in Ahmedabad.

The body was found hanging from a tree near the Aeronautic Centre where he was studying.

He was in the final year of his degree education and was aspiring to be a pilot. He had to undergo three months of training at the centre.

C B Bopaiah (23), son of Bopaiah, a staffer at Raitha Samparka Kendra in Suntikoppa and Ponnamma, a teacher at Government Primary School in Madapura, is the deceased. They are the residents of Jamboor Bane, Madapura, in Suntikoppa.

The parents were informed by Ahmedabad police on Friday night that C B Bopaiah had ended his life by suicide in a forest near the training centre, by hanging. His father Bopaiah and a few family members went to Gujarat and submitted a complaint in the police station of respective jurisdiction.

After an autopsy, the body of C B Bopaiah was brought to Bengaluru in a flight and later by road, to his native place.

The family members were inconsolable, as the body reached his house at 6 am on Sunday morning.

Family cries foul

The family members, expressing their suspicion about the death of C B Bopaiah, said that the body was found under mysterious circumstances.

During his death, Bopaiah had earphones in his ears and also wore a wristwatch and shoes. Moreover, he had no reasons to end his life.

Alleging a cold-blooded murder, they said, “There is foul play and the reality will be known only after the post mortem report and the investigation report arrive.”

Ex-serviceman Magilu Vasantha urged the government to provide justice to C B Bopaiah’s family.