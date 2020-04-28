Kodagu comes under green zone

As a relief for the people of Kodagu, the state government has added the district in green zone on Monday night. The district was listed under orange zone till now.

The entire district was locked down after a Dubai-returned person was found positive for Covid-19. Following the incident, the inter-state and inter-district borders were sealed by the district administration. The timely measures implemented by the administration, were lauded by the Central government.

The district administration did not succumb to the pressure mounted by Kerala government. Owing to such steps, the district is now under green zone.

The lockdown is also being relaxed in the district gradually. Time for the purchase of essential items is extended. Permission has been given for farming and stone mining.

Hardware shops are allowed to function with the condition of following the norms towards preventing the spread of Covid-19.