KSHDC to open outlet to sell stone sculptures in Karkala

Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation (KSHDC) Managing Director Roopa Moudgil said that the Corporation has decided to open an outlet to sell stone sculptures in Karkala.

The KSHDC will also open an outlet in Dubai. The Corporation was a part of an exhibition in Dubai recently, she said, during her visit to the Cauvery Handicrafts Emporium in Mangaluru.

"Cauvery" the brand of KSHDC offers a 20% concession on handicraft products in the emporium. The KSHDC has 13 outlets across the state and the Cauvery Handicrafts Emporium in Mangaluru is at the bottom when it comes to the sale of handicrafts, she said.

There is a demand for handicrafts in the coastal region. Many tourists visit the district. The outlets should work to attract tourists. Already handicraft exhibitions were held in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Dubai. Such exhibitions will be held in all the districts, she added.

The KSHDC has been giving emphasis on the sale of products online. The misappropriation in the KSHDC is being probed by the CID and the CBI team. Action has been initiated against a staffer. The probe against two more persons are in progress, Roopa said.

To promote the sale of handicrafts, there is a need to offer handicraft gifts to the guests during government programmes. When handicrafts are given as gifts, then handicraft artists can be encouraged. The Cauvery Emporium in Hampankatta will be shifted either to Kadri Market or Urwa Market.

"We will hold discussion with the district administration in this regard," she said.