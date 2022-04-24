KSHRC orders DC to release stipend to Kadeshivalaya endosulfan victims

Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has ordered the Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner to release stipends to endosulfan victims Trupti and Mithun alias Dinesh, from Kadeshivalaya in Bantwal taluk, with effect from August 2014 onwards.

The KSHRC in its order (a copy of HRC no 1086/10/19/2020 B-2 is in possession of DH) also directed the deputy commissioner to submit the action taken report within eight weeks.

In March 2017, Trupti and Mithun alias Dinesh were identified as endosulfan victims. As both were diagnosed with profound mental retardation, orders were passed to grant a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000 to Trupti and Mithun retrospectively, from 2014 onwards.

The stipend was to be deposited in the bank account of their mother Yamuna, residing in Kadeshivalaya in Bantwal taluk.

Following a delay in the release of the stipend, Yamuna was struggling to make ends meet.

Yamuna said as the caretaker of two-bedridden endosulfan victims, she had no energy to run from pillar to post in order to seek justice.

She said the stipend is just enough to cover the expenses incurred to buy medicines for both Mithun and Trupthi.

State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities and District Legal Services Authority, acting on Yamuna’s complaint, had directed the Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner to facilitate the release of stipend to the endosulfan victims in 2021.

When there was no response, Yamuna had filed a complaint before KSHRC seeking the release of stipend and disciplinary action against officials adopting delay tactics.

The KSHRC, responding to her complaint, directed the deputy commissioner to submit a report.

The deputy commissioner in a report (submitted on November 30, 2020) had informed the KSHRC that action was taken to resolve technical glitches and clear all pending dues to Trupti and Mithun.

Yumana told the KSHRC that the government was however silent on clearing the arrears worth Rs 3 lakh.

The KSHRC, after studying the deputy commissioner’s report, opinions of Yamuna and documents, ordered the deputy commissioner to release the stipend to endosulfan victims Trupti and Mithun with effect from 2014.