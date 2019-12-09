KSRTC bus ride to Hyderabad to be dreamy

Muzrai, Inland Port and Fisheries Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary flagged-off Ambari Dream class Multi-axle AC sleeper buses at KSRTC Bus Stand in Bejai on Monday.

Poojary, who is also the district in-charge minister, later told mediapersons that 35 city buses were being operated under ‘JnNURM’ programme in Mangaluru city.

Permits will be issued to 15 more buses. Two more inter-state Ambari Dream class Multi-axle AC sleeper buses and 50 Rajahamsa buses will be added to Mangaluru KSRTC’s existing fleet by the end of February 2020, he said.

Mangaluru South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath and KSRTC Mangaluru Divisional Controller Arun S N were present.

Special amenities

Two Mangaluru - Hyderabad multi-axle buses had been upgraded to Ambari Dream Class Multi Axel AC sleeper. The buses will ply via Udupi, Kundapur, Bhatkal, Hubballi, Gadag, Koppal and Raichur.

The fare for Mangaluru - Hyderabad Ambari bus was Rs 1400. The bus will depart from KSRTC Bus Stand in Bejai at 3 pm and will reach Hyderabad on the following morning (8.30 am).

The bus has amenities such as electronically controlled suspensions for smooth movement, mobile charging points, wide windows, fire detection and suppression system and air conditioners of 410 HP.

‘People have faith in BSY’

Responding to BJP’s landslide victory in Karnataka bypolls, Poojary said the results had proved that people had faith in the leadership of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel.

“People in Karnataka had voted in favour of a stable government. The government, led by Yediyurappa, will deliver pro-people governance in the next three and a half years,” he said. Mangaluru South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath thanked voters for exercising their franchise in favour of BJP in the byelections.

Expressing joy on the occasion, he said that the people’s mandate had added more strength to the

government.