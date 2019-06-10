KVK gives tips to farmers to prevent disease in pepper

Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Gonikoppa has given suggestions to farmers to prevent diseases in pepper veins.

It has been suggested to use Arka microbial consortium to prevent disease and also to increase the production, said KVK expert Dr Veerendra Kumar.

The microbes will help the pepper vines to thrive and to strengthen its roots. The microbial consortium is available at Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Gonikoppa and the farmers can avail the same.

The Arka microbes prevent bacterial wilt disease in pepper, thereby improving the crops. The microbes grown in organic manure can be used with proper seed treatment and a mixture of mud, cow dung and neem cake. The mixture balances the Nitrogen and Phosphorus content in the recommended fertilisers.

Usage

Five kilograms of Arka microbes should be mixed with 500 kilograms of cow dung or 100 kilograms of neem cake and the mixture should be provided to pepper vines.

For direct usage, four kilo of Arka microbial consortium should be mixed with one kilo jaggery dissolved in 200 litres of water and should be directly poured to the tree trunk on which pepper vines are grown. Four to five litres of the solution should be provided at a go in a month, till November.