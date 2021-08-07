'Lack of support for hockey players from Kodagu'

AICC spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa said that the Indian men's hockey team has created history by winning a bronze medal in Olympics. But, it is a tragedy that none of the hockey players from Kodagu was selected for the Indian team.

There are thousands of people in Kodagu who play hockey. More than 4,000 athletes take part in the annual Kodava Hockey Utsava every year. However, the lack of support is responsible for hockey players from Kodagu not entering the national team.

The Kodava Hockey Utsava had produced several players who had the talent to play at the national level. However, there is no proper platform for the players to showcase their talent, he felt.

The government and local elected representatives are least bothered about it. The district lacks quality stadiums and trainers. The stadiums lack maintenance, he said.

There is a lack of willpower on the part of the representatives. None have made an honest effort to support the local talents, he alleged.

The AICC spokesperson further said that Odisha is a model in providing a platform for hockey players.

The Odisha government had given special emphasis to hockey and ensured that their players were part of the Indian team which participated in the Olympics, he added.