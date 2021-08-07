'Lack of support for hockey players from Kodagu'

'Lack of support for hockey players from Kodagu'

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Aug 07 2021, 21:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 22:28 ist
AICC spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa

AICC spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa said that the Indian men's hockey team has created history by winning a bronze medal in Olympics. But, it is a tragedy that none of the hockey players from Kodagu was selected for the Indian team. 

There are thousands of people in Kodagu who play hockey. More than 4,000 athletes take part in the annual Kodava Hockey Utsava every year. However, the lack of support is responsible for hockey players from Kodagu not entering the national team.

The Kodava Hockey Utsava had produced several players who had the talent to play at the national level. However, there is no proper platform for the players to showcase their talent, he felt.

The government and local elected representatives are least bothered about it. The district lacks quality stadiums and trainers. The stadiums lack maintenance, he said.

There is a lack of willpower on the part of the representatives. None have made an honest effort to support the local talents, he alleged.

The AICC spokesperson further said that Odisha is a model in providing a platform for hockey players.

The Odisha government had given special emphasis to hockey and ensured that their players were part of the Indian team which participated in the Olympics, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

AICC spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa
Indian men's hockey team
Olympics
local talent
Kodagu
lack of support

Related videos

What's Brewing

The day golf won over the Indian sports fans

The day golf won over the Indian sports fans

In Pics: Karnataka Cabinet ministers & their portfolios

In Pics: Karnataka Cabinet ministers & their portfolios

Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS

Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS

Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds

Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

 