Legal action demanded against defamatory post on Kodavas

Legal action demanded on defamatory post on Kodavas

DHNS
DHNS, Napoklu,
  • May 06 2020, 18:03 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 18:07 ist
Napoklu Kodava Samaja office bearers submit a complaint at Napoklu police station, against disrespectful remarks made by a miscreant, on Facebook.

Members of Kodava Samaja, Napoklu, have urged for legal action to be taken against a person named Ghouse Sheikh who has shared disrespectful remark on Kodavas.

A complaint has been submitted in Napoklu police station in this regard. The person had posted content on Facebook on May 5 stating "victory to the freedom fighter Tipu Sulthan who killed Kodavas and assaulted Kodava women. Victory to D K, Victory to Siddaramaiah." The post was in Kannada.

The person has hurt the sentiments of Kodavas. Therefore, stern legal action should be initiated against him, Kodava Samaja members said in the complaint.

Kodava Samaja, Napoklu, President Appachettolanda Manu Muttappa said that some miscreants have been making disrespectful remarks against the Kodava community. Such incidents should not be repeated.

If appropriate legal action is not initiated against the wrongdoers, the Kodava community will come to the streets in protest, he said.

Napoklu Sub Inspector I R Kiran said that the complainants have been asked to submit the complaint with Madikeri Cyber Crime police station.

