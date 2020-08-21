Leopard rescued at Santhoor

Forest department officials succeeded in capturing a four-year-old female leopard alive near Santhoor village in Padubidri on Thursday night. The leopard was later released it a nearby forest.

Sources in the forest department told DH that the movement of the leopard was recorded in a CCTV camera placed near the house of Ravi Shetty.

Much before the sighting of the leopard, the residents of Santhoor and Palimar villages had complained about pet dogs going missing.

The video footage of the leopard recorded in Shetty's CCTV had confirmed the worst fears of villagers.

Two days ago the department had placed a cage near the house of Shetty in order to trap the Leopard.