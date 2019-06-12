Leopard spotted: Villagers in grip of fear

DH News Service
DH News Service, Mudigere,
  • Jun 12 2019, 22:53pm ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2019, 23:06pm ist
Pug mark of a leopard at Bilagula in Mudigere taluk.

Fear has gripped Bilagula village in Hesgal Gram Panchayat jurisdiction after a leopard was spotted on Tuesday night. 

The leopard was spotted beside NH 173 at Bilagula at around 10 pm. The leopard had passed through the taluk office of the agriculture department before disappearing inside a coffee estate. The social media was flooded with messages appealing joggers not to pass through the national highway. 

Residents who spotted the wild cat reported it to the officials. The officials have identified the pug marks of the leopard. However, relentless efforts by the Forest Department to trace and trap the leopard went in vain. 

It may be recalled that a leopard was spotted at Thathkola in Hesgal Gram Panchayat four months ago. 

Forest Department officials said that the villagers need not panic. The department will take necessary measures to trap the leopard.

