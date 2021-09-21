'Literature is an effective to reach out to people'

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Sep 21 2021, 21:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2021, 02:08 ist
Writer Monnanda Shobha Subbaiah inaugurates Karnataka Lekhakiyara Balaga Kodagu unit in Madikeri.

Karnataka Lekhakiyara Balaga Kodagu unit has come into existence and the same was inaugurated by writer Monnanda Shobha Subbaiah. 

Speaking on the occasion, she said that women are not only engaged in managing the family but have also carved a niche for themselves in all the fields. 

Women are empowered and are discharging their duties as good citizens effectively, she added. 

Kaveri College vice-principal Dr Poovamma said that the constitution of Lekhakiyara Balaga is a milestone in the literary world. 

Karnataka Lekhakiyara Balaga Kodagu unit president Vijaya Vishnu Bhat said that literary works should spread a message to society.

Literature is an effective medium in reaching out to people, she added. 

Kannada Sahithya Parishat immediate past president Lokesh Sagar, writers Jala Kalappa, Fancy Muthanna and others were present. 

Karnataka Lekhakiyara Balaga
Monnanda Shobha Subbaiah
Vijaya Vishnu Bhat
Kodagu

