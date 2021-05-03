Lockdown pushes students to work

With the closure of schools and colleges, students studying in government and aided institutions are working in the construction sector, wood industry and as painters painting walls of buildings, to supplement the income of their families.

With the decline in activities, many are not even getting enough work and are seen visiting houses in search of employment.

Virajpet Government First Grade College students Pavan, Kishore and Rajesh were found working on drains in Gonikoppa. They also serve as assistants to masons.

“We earn Rs 300 per day. Our exams had commenced. But, the lockdown forced the authorities to postpone the exams. Four more papers are pending. With the closure of colleges, we decided to work as labourers to earn income,” said the students.

Female students were also working in shops. But, with the closure of shops, many have lost their livelihood.